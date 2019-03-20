Patrick Ovey Whitaker, age 72, of Oakland, OR, passed away March 7, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center after enduring a long illness. He was born in Ironwood, MI, on May 5, 1946, to Ovey and Mildred (m. Coble) Whitaker, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gene.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Darlene; his children, Patrick Scott, Trevor and Tressa; step-children, Paula, Scott M. and Sharlette; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Don, whom he worked for at Don Whitaker Logging for over 40 years.
Pat lived nearly his entire life in the Roseburg area, touching the lives of many with his wonderful sense of humor, sharp mind and quick wit. He was a dedicated family man with the ability to make everyone feel special and loved. Words cannot express the love and admiration his family will always have for him.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor at the Sutherlin Community Center May 5, 2019, beginning at 1:00 p.m.
