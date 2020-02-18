Patrick William Shapro was born May 12, 1949 in Roseburg, Oregon to William and Patricia (Nichols) Shapro. He passed away at home in Sutherlin after a battle with ALS on February 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and brother, Scott. He is survived by his wife Kim; daughters, Moorea Blackketter an Andrea (Eric) Strahl; three grandsons, Morgan, Parker and Skylar; and his sister Sydney Shapro.
Patrick was raised on the Nichols Brothers Ranch in Brockway and graduated from Douglas High School in 1967 and then enlisted in the Navy.
He worked as a commercial fisherman and truck mechanic on the Oregon coast and upon his return to Roseburg, worked at Umpqua Lumber for over twenty years.
Pat loved the Oregon coast, Marlin fishing, riding his Harleys, wood cutting with his buddy Lupe and his dogs.
Per his request, no services will be held.
