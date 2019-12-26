Paul Andrew Caldie, age 53, of Roseburg, Oregon, lost his brave battle against Esophageal Cancer in the wee hours of the morning on December 18, 2019. Paul is the child of Richard and Theresa (Moes) Caldie, born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on September 18, 1966. He attended St. Charles Catholic school in Lena, Wisconsin from grades 1-8 and went on to graduate from Oconto Falls High School in 1985. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Art degree from St. Norbet College in DePere, Wisconsin in Art Education and Adaptive Art in 1991. After Paul graduated college, he went on to be an art teacher for the Janesville School District for three years. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Karen (Lecy) on a blind date.
After visiting extended family in Oregon on summer vacation, he resigned his teaching position and moved west. He settled in the Grants Pass, Oregon area. Karen joined him. While there, he and Karen owned and operated an adult foster home. During the three years they owned the foster home, he and Karen were married on June 8, 1996. After selling the business, the couple relocated to the Roseburg area. He began working at FCC Funiture. He then worked with client at Sunrise Enterprises. From there he worked for multiple school districts throughout Douglas County, Oregon for eight years. One of his favorite activities was to draw pictures for the students as rewards for good behavior. He then became the crane operator and laborer for The Steel Recyclers for several years, and then finally, a dump truck driver for the Cradar Enterprises. He loved to travel, especially around Oregon to see all its beauty and go camping. He was often seen around town driving his classic Land Rover. He liked woodworking and had extensive knowledge about cars, the history of cars and he especially loved to discuss electric cars. In his younger days, he played football in High School and liked to go mountain bike racing. He often called himself a jack of all trades. Although he was raised Catholic, in his later adult years he studied and was drawn to eastern philosophy, primarily Buddhism. Paul wanted the following thoughts shared, called The Five Remembrances, which came to mean a lot to him:
I am of the nature to grow old. There is no way to escape growing old.
I am the nature to have ill health. There is no way to escape ill health.
I am of the nature to die. There is no way to escape death.
All that is dear to me and everyone I love are of the nature to change. There is no way to escape being separated from them.
My actions are my only true belongings. I cannot escape the consequences of my actions. My actions are the ground upon which I stand.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Karen; his sister, Nancy (Tom) Wagner; his brothers, Randy Caldie, Ron (Mary Ellen) Caldie and Chris (Skye); his niece, Grace Caldie; nephews, Trent and Noah Caldie; close cousins, Robert and Todd Lacombe; and his friend of many years, Dennis Eckler. He is preceded in death by his brother, Joe; his parents, Richard and Theresa; and his niece, Celia Caldie.
Memorial donations may be offered to Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation, the Community Cancer Center of Roseburg or the American Cancer Society. The family offers special thanks to Mercy Hospice, Dr. Stephen Williams and the staff of the Community Cancer Center and to Dr. Steven Demeester in Portland, Oregon.
At Paul’s request, no services will be held.
