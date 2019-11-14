Paul E. Betcher passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the age of 97. Mr. Betcher was an honorably discharged Navy veteran who spent four years of service in North Africa and Italy during WWII. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbardel on March 13, 2018, after 72 years of marriage. Paul was born in San Bernardino, CA on July 21, 1922, and was long term resident of Roseburg. He was surrounded by family, hospice and his caregiver.
Paul was the Packard service manager for Barcus Motors in Roseburg until it, and Packard, closed in 1956. He then went to work at Roseburg Lumber as a millwright and a clipperman, until his retirement in 1987.
He is survived by three of his four children, Janice Betcher (George Sork) of Melrose, OR, Denese Betcher Shatnawi, of Oxnard, CA, Alan Betcher (Amy) of Medford, OR; and 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in his death by his son Clay Betcher.
Paul was interred in Roseburg National Cemetery with military honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.