On Thursday, March 21, 2019, Paul Ward, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 59. Paul was born on October 13, 1959, at Ladd Air Force base, Fairbanks, Alaska, to Robert and Ellen Ward.
Over the course of two decades, Paul served in the United States Army Transportation Corps, reaching the rank of Sergeant, and served the men and women of the Roseburg VA hospital, allowing him to retire from government service. Outside of government service he also supported his family by working for Bayliner.
Paul loved exploring the world, carpentry, and engineering. He especially loved sharing his love of the ocean with his wife and children.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Robert. He is survived by his mother, Ellen; his wife, Shannan; his children, Andres, Mark, and Tiffany; his brothers, Kenneth, and Steve; and his sisters, Jennifer and Susan.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel. Please access the online obituary at www.smithlundmills.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.