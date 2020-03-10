Paul Warren passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, at the age of 85.
Paul loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing. He never knew a stranger and he lived life his way.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn of 66 years; four daughters; two sons; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
His graveside service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2p.m. at Lookingglass Cemetery.
