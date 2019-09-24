Paul Wolflick was born in Los Angeles, California on August 5, 1945 to Virginia Hossfeld Wolflick and Raymond Wolflick. He grew up in Bend, Oregon. Even as a child he could be seen riding his bicycle to Shevlin Park to fish for trout. He graduated from Lynwood High School in California, and studied at Long Beach State College, then moved back to his beloved Oregon.
He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a young man. Paul loved to fish, tie flies, cook and garden. He enjoyed cooking for friends and developing tasty recipes. He loved traveling to fishing spots in Canada and other locales. He had a curious mind and sought knowledge. He planted an English cottage garden and never saw a weed—just the beautiful flowers. He loved his family. He was a Scoutmaster for many years. He enjoyed sharing his fly-tying talent by teaching this skill to hundreds of anglers.
Paul was a longtime member of Umpqua Valley Fly Fishers and Southern Oregon Fly Tyers. He demonstrated his extensive fly-tying skills at Fishing Expos. He created fly patterns and had an encyclopedic knowledge of thousands of fishing flies.
He worked as a Shipping Supervisor for Willamette Industries in Bend and retired from Roseburg Forest Products in Roseburg, Oregon. He developed many innovations in Shipping Industry. He was proud of his strong and loyal Shipping Crews.
Paul married his childhood sweetheart Annabelle McMillan in the Oakland, California LDS Temple. They were married for 54 years. Paul was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Annabelle; children, Charisse (Barry) Secrest, Travis (Kristina Dickson) Wolflick, Jennie (Harry) Seely; beloved grandchildren, Andrew and Zachary Wolflick and Heather and Emily Secrest. He also enjoyed family time with many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Barbara McMillan.
Paul also left behind many fishing and fly-tying buddies especially Don Francke. Tight lines Paul. You will be missed. Paul passed away September 16, 2019 after a long illness. Paul was 74.
