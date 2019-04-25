Pauline (Kaufman) Fackrell, age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away at her home, from Pancreatic Cancer, with her family by her side, Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Pauline, or “Polly” as she was lovingly called by her friends and family was born October 2, 1936, in Jerome, Idaho, to Wallace and Helen (Angel) Kaufman. When she was five, her family moved to a farm in Wendell, Idaho. She grew up there along with four sisters and one brother until she graduated from High School. She met her husband, Kay (Red) Fackrell at the local five and dime drug store. They fell in love and enjoyed a wonderful 58 years of marriage. He preceded her in death, April 29, 2015.
Polly and Kay raised their two children, Russ Fackrell and Kayla Reents, in Carmichael, California. Later, after the kids left home, they relocated to Cameron Park, California and eventually moved to Winston, Oregon. Polly had just recently moved to the Littlebrook Community, in Green (Roseburg).
Polly enjoyed playing golf at Cameron Park Country Club, in California, for over 30 years. She and Kay traveled in their truck and fifth-wheel trailer all around the United States, playing golf and enjoying the sights. She enjoyed and never feared away from the 4-wheel adventures that Kay found, out in the desert for them, while looking for arrowheads and ghost towns. Polly was also an avid Bridge player and for the past 13 years was a director for the Roseburg Duplicate Bridge Club.
Mostly, Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family and her little dog, Lucky, who unexpectedly passed away two days after she did. She had many wonderful friends and to know her was to love her.
She is survived by her son, Russ Fackrell and wife, Cindi of El Dorado Hills, California; her daughter Kayla Reents and husband, Jeff of Coquille, Oregon; three grandsons, Tate, Scott, and Marc Fackrell; one granddaughter, Sandy Reno and husband Jared; and one great-grandson, Dalton Reno.
The family would like to give their special thanks to Dr. Angela Jones and her wonderful staff, for going above and beyond, with Pauline’s care.
At her request, no services will be held. If you wish to make a loving donation, in her memory, please donate to Be The Match Foundation, who was responsible for finding her great-grandson’s bone marrow donor. You can reach them on-line at BeTheMatch.org or 500 N 5th St. Minneapolis, MN 55401-1206
