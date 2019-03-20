Pauline M. Collinsworth, age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on March 12, 2019, while a resident of Chantel’s Loving Touch Memory Care in Sutherlin, Oregon. Born on September 27, 1925, in Worster, Massachusetts, Pauline was daughter of Earnest J. Oates and Ruby Turner.
Pauline spent most of her working life in the Oregon banking industry rising to Branch Manager for several branches in the Medford area, before retiring at 62 in Medford. She was a long-term member of Zonta, a global organization for the advancement of business women.
Pauline is survived by her son, Ralph Lee Mobley of Oregon, and her Sister, Shirley Fox of Utah.
Arrangements by Neptune Funeral Service; burial at Scenic Hills Memorial Park, Ashland, OR.
