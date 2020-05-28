April 8, 1931 - May 23, 2020
Peggy Ann Hooten, 89, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bridgewood Assisted Living Facility, where she received exceptional care and understanding. She was born and raised by loving parents along with nine siblings in Omaha, Nebraska.
Peggy married her late husband, Jay Lucas Hooten, on July 18, 1954 and together raised their family of eight children in Roseburg, Oregon.
Our dear mother is survived by her children, Carol Flavin, Sara Hooten, David Hooten, Linda Bault, Rachel Russell, Steve Hooten, Ruth Rountree and Joe Hooten, along with ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mom will always be remembered in our hearts for her giving nature and sweet spirit.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.