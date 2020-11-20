Peggy B. Gosson passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1940 in Toledo, Oregon to Raymond and Doris Gregory.
Peggy grew up in Toledo and graduated in 1958. On June 13, 1959, she married Jim Ramseyer and they lived in Salem, Oregon where they had two children, Tracy Michelle Ramseyer Hane and James Michael Ramseyer. In 1970, they moved to Roseburg where Peggy worked at the Umpqua Health and Racquetball Club, and the Douglas County Public Works Department.
On February 14, 1980, Peggy married James F. Gosson. She worked for Todd Building Company until she joined her husband in his consulting engineering business from 1984 to 2001. Both James and Peggy enjoyed genealogy. After retiring, they enjoyed a trip across the United States to research and sight see. Peggy enjoyed numerous arts and crafts projects, spending time with friends, and above all being with her children and grandchildren.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Gosson and sister, Nancy Carlson. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Jim) Hane; her son James; step-son, Frank (Belinda) Gosson; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Brad) Bogardus, Max Hane, Conner (Jenna) Ramseyer, Cameron Ramseyer, Fiona (Scott) Seeley; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Bogardus; and one brother, Art (Patti) Gregory.
Private family interment will be held within the grounds of the Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.