Peggy Jane Frazure Hinds was born April 4, 1940 in Belzoni, Mississippi, daughter of Catherine and Calvin Frazure. After earning her Bachelor in the year 1961, Peggy was employed as a supervisor for the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
After meeting Billy at a Mardi Gras ball just weeks earlier, Peggy became one in marriage with Billy Joe Hinds, the love of her life on February 23, 1966, in Mobile, Alabama. Peggy enjoyed sewing, crafting, gambling at the casino, and spending time with family.
Mrs. Hinds departed from this Earth on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at age 80.
Billy, Peggy’s husband of 41 years, preceded her death by 13 years in 2007.
Peggy is survived by her children Wesley Calvin Hinds, wedded to Brenda Hinds, and Crystal Michelle Angel, wedded to Todd Angel; grandchildren, Shanna Reann Angel and Jonah Michael Angel; and niece, Donna Kennedy.
