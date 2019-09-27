Peggy Janice Gateley (Short) went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2019. She was born to Marie Stone Gateley and Ezra Gateley of Plainview, Arkansas on July 14, 1923.
Peggy met her beloved, Bob in Oklahoma City while he was in the U.S. Marine Corps. They married on February 19, 1944 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. Peggy and Bob lived in the Santa Cruz/Soquel, California area for 26 years. They have four children, Steve Short and his wife Bonnie of Orange, California, Mike Short and his wife Sherry of Boulder Creek, California, Janis Cuddy and her husband Jim of Roseburg, Oregon, and Rob Short and his wife Joanna of Fairfax, California; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Peggy spent several years as a hairstylist model and worked briefly as a clothing and photographer’s model. After placing 3rd in a beauty contest, she was offered a tryout for a Hollywood chorus line. She turned it down preferring the role of wife and homemaker. Peggy did much research on the chapel on Angel Island where they lived several years while Bob was the Ranger there. She was also an active member for many years and speaker for the Christian Women’s Club in Roseburg, Oregon. Peggy and Bob retired in 1979 and moved to Roseburg, Oregon to be near their daughter and her family. They loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to England (where they lived a year and a half when their youngest son, Rob was born there). In civilian life they made more than 20 trips to Europe and an equal number of visits to Hawaii. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Short; and her sister June Alls. Peggy loved her Lord Jesus and was a beautiful inspiration and testimony of that to her family and all those she loved and came in contact with. She was known as a “Prayer Warrior” and prayed diligently for her family and loved ones. We rejoice that she is with her Lord and Savior who she anxiously waited for to meet face to face. We love and miss her so much! Peggy’s verse from the Scriptures she lived by was Philippians 4:12… I have learned the secret of contentment in every situation. We love and miss you so much!
We are so grateful for Home Health/Hospice… for all the love, support and help they gave us these past four and a half years as we cared for both Dad and Mom in our home.
Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences. Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses is in charge of arrangements.
