Peggy was born at Eastman Corner near Marietta, Oklahoma, January 18, 1932. She passed away July 26, 2020 at Magnolia Village Memory care facility in Cottage Grove, Oregon, with her family by her side.
Peggy was the first born of Jeff and Audrey (Smith) Davis’ seven children. She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Carl Kelley; daughter, Patricia (Jeanie) Kelley; and great grand-daughter Lilly Ellis.
She is survived by son Chris Kelley (Donna); grandchildren, Bryan Ballengee, Tommy Fisher, Christie Ellis (Josh), Drew Kelley, Megan Luna (James); and numerous great-grandchildren. Also, she is survived by siblings, Patty Jones, Billy Davis (Donna), Marilyn Newell, Onetta Martin, Sharon Yopp and Paula Robinson (Don), numerous nieces and nephews, plus a multitude of friends.
Peggy was very capable and hard working at whatever she did from farm labor to operating her own businesses. She picked cotton, potatoes, and prunes in addition to cutting grapes in her youth and worked as a car hop at the Hut Drive-In in Shafter, California, during her last two years of high school. She graded potatoes in potato sheds as a young adult and later owned and operated fast food restaurants in Shafter, California and Wakeeney, Kansas. She owned and operated ambulance services in the cities of Shafter, Solvang, Susanville and Mt. Shasta, California, where she also performed as a driver and an emergency medical technician. Her last business venture was Peggy’s Restaurant in Rice Hill, Oregon, which she closed in her eightieth year in 2011, after twenty-seven years of operation.
The family would like to express their deep heartfelt appreciation to the staff and employees at Magnolia Village Memory Care facility for their wonderful care. A very special thank you to Dawn Paullin for the loving care she bestowed on Peggy while caring for her at Magnolia Village.
Peggy was dearly loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid19 restrictions, a private family only memorial service to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, Oregon.
