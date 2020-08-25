Heaven just gained an angel. Peggy L. Fine went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 21, 2020. She blessed us by being a loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend. She was a lover of Jesus and always the first one to volunteer and put the wellbeing of others first.
Peggy was born December 26, 1950 in Medford, Oregon to parents Earl and Velma (Lowry) Tibbets. She was the youngest of three children and lived on the family ranch in Drew, Oregon. While growing up on the ranch she developed her love of animals and her support for Agriculture. She talked often of riding horseback with her father to check on their cattle. She was given a lamb that began her love of sheep and was the start to her long life of raising sheep.
Peggy attended Tiller Elementary School, where her mother was the cook, and graduated from Days Creek High School in 1968. During her freshman year, Peggy met her best friend for life Ivy Howard. Peggy and Ivy have been best friends since they were 14 and have continued that friendship throughout their lives. Ivy was always there for Peggy through many of her challenges and was her major care giver in the final days of her life.
After high school, Peggy attended SOC for a time and then moved to Portland to work in the ward at the Portland Veterans Administration Medical Center during the Vietnam War. After leaving Portland, she lived in San Diego and then moved back to Days Creek. While her children were in school, Peggy was very active in their activities. She supported them in FFA and athletic events and was on both the Days Creek and Glide School Board’s. She became a 4-H leader who inspired many young people to learn to care for livestock and grow into responsible adults. She went on to become involved in 4-H County Council, served as the Livestock Superintendent and was a 4-H Volunteer for over 40 years. In 63 years, and due to COVID restrictions, 2020 was the first year she missed the annual Douglas County Fair.
Most of Peggy’s working career was spent at the Roseburg Veterans Administration Medical Center where she retired as the Assistant to the center director.
In 1994, Peggy married John Fine and became a family of six. They built a house on their farm in Dixonville where they finished raising two of their daughters. Shortly after their marriage, Peggy joined the Grange and poured her love and time into the organization with the same zeal as the others that she was involved in. Over her 26 years, she served on the local, state and national level and was known to be involved in numerous Grange fundraising activities, especially those that involved her amazing cooking. She helped plan and execute other fundraisers that benefitted others in the community. Peggy had a servant’s heart and was always looking for ways to help others.
Peggy was a lifelong Christian and had accepted the Lord as her Savior. Even through all of her trials, she never lost faith and knew that God had a place for her in His house, where she now resides. We miss her terribly but we are glad she is no longer suffering through her pain. She gained her Angel wings.
She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Velma Tibbets; brother, Jimmy Alan Tibbets; and sister, Roxie Arlene Tibbets.
She is survived by her husband John Fine; children Christa Papke (Jeff), Rebecca Newton (Ben), Kris VanHouten (Ross), John Fine Jr.; grandchildren, Abigail and Lauren Papke, Trenton (Kathy), Jasmine and Alexis Dancer, Eli and Ryan Newton, Austin, Audrey and Aurianna VanHouten; great-grandchildren, Mia and Mason Dancer; brother, Richard Tibbets ( Dixie); sister-in-law, Du Tran Tibbets; and best friend of 55 years, Ivy Holt.
Her celebration of life will be held at Redeemer’s Fellowship where she was an active member and volunteered for many ministries. Peggy didn’t want her celebration to be delayed. We will remember her on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Due to the current Covid restrictions, we are only allowed to have 100 people in the church. If you plan to attend please contact Kris VanHouten at 541-810-8667. A private family burial will take place prior to the celebration.
At her request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Riversdale Grange scholarship fund or the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and sent to 618 Temple Brown Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.