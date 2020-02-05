Phil Hunker

Hunker

Phil Hunker, born June 6, 1927, went to be with the Lord January 23rd, 2020. He loved God, family and country. He was born and raised in Shelbyville, Indiana to parents Philip and Nancy Hunker. After serving in World War II, he moved to California where he worked in the insurance business until retiring to the Roseburg area. Phil loved flying and held both commercial and instrument licenses. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of Roseburg and his son, Jeff Hunker, of Spokane, WA. A celebration of life will be held at Linus Oaks Retirement Center on Friday, February 7th at 2PM.

