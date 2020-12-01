Philip B. Kaser, 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2020.
Phil was born April 28, 1931, in Grants Pass, Oregon, the son of the late Edward Neil and Helen Kaser. He was the youngest of two sons. Phil raised sheep and brought them with him when they moved to Roseburg in 1946. He sold them when he graduated from Roseburg High and paid his way to OSU from the proceeds.
He met the love of his life, Josephine Anne Higgins of Dexter, Oregon, at Oregon State University. While standing with a friend on the upper level of Gill Coliseum, he saw her down below and said to his friend, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry.” It took him two weeks to find her, but with persistence he found and courted her. They were married on June 28, 1953 and celebrated their 67th anniversary this year.
Phil graduated from Oregon State University in 1953 with a Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree. He served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant from 1954-1956, stationed in Augsburg, Germany. After his discharge he worked as a pharmacist in Prineville, Oregon, before moving to Roseburg and starting Harvard Avenue Drugs in August 1959, the month of the Roseburg Blast. He retired in 2011 at 80 years old and closed the store in 2019 after 60 years of business. His goal was to help others and serve his community, and he was available 24 hours a day to meet the needs of anyone who called.
Phil accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior on July 15, 1945 and was active in Wellspring Bible Fellowship for 45 years. Phil loved his family, attending every event and occasion and closing the store for his daughters’ weddings. He was active in helping his girls with their various projects, including 4-H, band, and school. He was proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had an absolutely beautiful garden which provided many stunning bouquets. He could often be found fishing on the Umpqua River or while spending time at the family cabin he helped build at Diamond Lake.
Phil was preceded in death by his six-month-old son, Philip Michael, and his brother, Edward Neil Jr.
Phil is survived by his wife, Josephine; daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Dan Hooten of Corvallis, Montana; daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Wayne Langholff of Edison, New Jersey; and daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Marshall Wagstaff of Roseburg, Oregon. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; also the Hooten family – Luke (Ashley) Hooten; Jordan (Kara) Hooten, Rayanna, Theodore, Timothy; Adam (Brittany) Hooten, Kylee, Lily, McKayla, Olivia; and Tabitha (Spencer) Martin, Harper, Teagan, and one on the way; the Langholff family: Angela (Nathan) Cartagena, Anna; Catherine Langholff; Carl Langholff; and Melissa Langholff; The Wagstaff family: Estelle (Daniel) Stoelb, Seth, Serenity; Bonnie (Brian) Robertson, Lachlan; and Molly (Scott) Warren.
Private cremation rites will be held at the VA.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Wellspring Bible Fellowship at 4:00 p.m. on December 4, 2020. We invite you to wear bright colors to celebrate Phil’s love of flowers. The service will be available online at https://www.youtube.com/c/WellspringBibleFellowshipVideoMinistry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellspring Bible Fellowship Youth Ministries or the Roseburg Salvation Army.
