Phredi Peete, the most incredible human being we've ever known, was born in the wooded hills of Pine Bluff, Arkansas on August 20, 1936 to Monroe and Mary Peete, and raised in Chicago, IL. At 17, Phredi served in the Army as a Warehouseman during the Korean War from 1953-1956. He retired from Northrop Grumman as a Hydraulic and Pneumatics Aircraft Mechanic in 1998.
Phredi loved Jesus, his family, and his wife; he was the most amazing husband a woman could ever ask for. He enjoyed horses, jazz music, and people; he NEVER met a stranger. He always had a gentle word, a kind heart, a hug, and a helping hand to offer. He would literally give the shirt off his back to help a person if they were in need. He had the most calming and soothing voice, and a million-dollar smile, well, at least a few thousand dollars anyway.
Due to complications from COVID-19, Phredi, who would never say goodbye, said “See you later,” on December 9, 2020 and went to be with Jesus.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Kimberly Peete; his parents; his sisters, Lola, Annie and Pearl; a brother, Willie; two sons, Frederick English and Christopher Starr; daughter, Heidi Romero; and a granddaughter, Tanisha Wiltz.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Nancy Peete; a brother, Joe Pete; a sister, Mary Pete; and children, Janice Peete, Stanley Mimzie, LaTanya and her husband Ricardo Andrews, Lisa Quarles, Leslie Peete-Ocampo, Jason Romero, Jennifer Thompson, and Lori Scroggins-Phipps; 28 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and counting, as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
