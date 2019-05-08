Phyllis Gwynn Joers (65) was called home to heaven on April 25th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born the youngest of five children to Walter and Lucille Smith on February 10th, 1954, in Roseburg Oregon, Phyllis was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her. She went to elementary school in Lookingglass, Oregon and graduated from Douglas High School in 1972. She met the love of her life, Kim Joers, at a 4H meeting in Lookingglass, Oregon. They later married and spent 45 years together. Their greatest adventures began when they had their two children, Letitia and Shiloh. She spent 14 years working as a dental assistant for Dr. Washburn of Roseburg and continued in the same capacity for Dr. Lawson until her retirement.
Phyllis had many interests in her active life ranging from spending time with her family, gardening, sewing, reading, and taking care of her family's home in Olalla, Oregon. Her one true joy was her family.
Phyllis often said that the center of her world were her grandchildren, Brie, Cassidy, Emily, and Gracie.
Any time she would mention them her smile would grow. She loved to pass on her love of gardening by spending time with her grandchildren tending plants and flowers. She would also spend time teaching them in the kitchen passing on her love of cooking. Her specialty was pancakes.
Phyllis was loved by so many. Her smile and warmth made being around her a joy. She lived life with a sense of fun, adventure and contagious laughter. The world is a little dimmer, heaven is a little brighter. She will be missed by everyone that had the pleasure to know her.
Phyllis is preceded in death by parents, Walter and Lucille Smith; and grandson, Devin Joers. She is survived by her husband, Kim Joers; daughter, Letitia Valenzuela; son, Shiloh (April) Joers; grandchildren, Brie and Cassidy Valenzuela, Emily and Gracie Joers; sisters, Sally (Virgil) Broadwater, Joyce Bartholomew, Sandy Shaver; Brother, Bud (Marge) Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.
