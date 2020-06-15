On June 5, 2020 Quinten E. Kytola, at the age of 70, passed away after an over two-year battle with ALS. Quinten was born to Edward Sr. and Helen Kytola in Cloquet, MN. He graduated from high school in Silver Bay, MN. Quinten earned his master’s degree in Civil/Structural Engineering from Oregon State University. He married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Tedi Hangartner in 1971. They had two sons and made their home in Oregon for 45 years before returning to Minnesota in 2016.
Quinten was quite the entrepreneur, having been involved in several construction companies from the ground up. He especially enjoyed doing site development and both designing and building of various projects. In his free-time he liked camping and RV-ing in the west and southwest. Quinten was an avid reader.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Tedi; sons, Eric Jacob and Keith Earl; grandson, Leif Alexander Edward Kytola; his sisters, Mary Aldrich, Gloria Hyde, Patricia Mask, Ruth Haines, Karen Hightower; and a brother, Edward Kytola, Jr.
To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.
Per Quinten’s request, no services will be held. Gifts may be made in memory of Quinten to the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington DC 20005 or online at ALSA.org.
