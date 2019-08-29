June 2, 1963 -July 26, 2017
R. A. ‘Randy’ Harrington passed away on Friday, July 26, 2017. He is survived by his mother, Suellen Harrington; father, Russell Harrington; and sister, Jennifer Harrington, of Roseburg.
The family has asked for donations in his name instead of flowers or cards. The family has chosen Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Foundation Hospice and Palliative Care. Donations can be made at this website https://ll354.thankyou4caring.orgjSHMC Main Donate. Please choose the designation "Hospice and Palliative Care". We thank those who have supported us during this time. Later this fall we will be fulfilling his final wishes and will place a notice for those who wish to attend.
