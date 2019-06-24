Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, Raja passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born to parents of Fahed and Salma Batshon in Jaffa Palestine, June 25, 1947.
Dad,
Today would have been your 72nd birthday. Im so bummed youre not here for me to wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come. Life with you as my father was what any little girl could have ever dreamt of. You taught me to be kind and to have courage always. You truly were my rock and still are. I will carry with me forever the memories of you. Ill never forget the wisdom you poured into all of us. You were the smartest man Ive ever met and gave so much love to anyone you ever encountered. Fred, Nick, Janet, John and myself are so proud to call you Dad. Life will never be the same without you but the one thing I do know is, is youll never be forgotten. Your smile could light up the room. You always said the kindest words; which Mom misses the most. You were so respectful and humble. So many people looked up to you and loved your beautiful spirit. You will always and forever be my hero. I will continue to work hard and make you proud every single day until we meet again. I know youre in the most beautiful place watching over all of us. I miss you Dad; words cant express the sorrow I have in my heart now that your gone. I love you for eternity and beyond that. Happy birthday to the most amazing father I could ever ask for.
You got it, Toyota!
Rest in Paradise! Love always, #5
