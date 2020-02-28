Raleigh Eugene Dow, age 78, passed on February 25, 2020 at the Roseburg VA after a long battle with COPD.
A native Californian, Raleigh lived in Sutherlin, Oregon since 2011. Raleigh was born in Vallejo, California December 2, 1941. Raleigh was the youngest of nine children of Hugh and Emma Dow, all of which preceded him in death. On Friday February 28, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. Raleigh will be interred at the Roseburg VA National Cemetery Roseburg, Oregon.
Raleigh served in the U.S. Army at Fulda, Germany, as a Tank Operator. Raleigh worked as a top saw filer for several lumber companies. Raleigh was a Volunteer Firefighter. Raleigh also belonged to several bowling leagues, he was a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge and the Lions Club.
Raleigh was a loving husband to his wife of 43 years, Sandy Dow of Sutherlin, Oregon; a loving father of Raleigh Jr., wife Dee of Malakoff, Texas, Lena Hollis, husband Guy of Junction City, Oregon, Robert "Bobby" Branscum, wife Melissa of Ukiah, California, Chris Dow, wife Jenna of Huntsville, Alabama. A loving grandfather to Cody Dow, wife Natalie of Ukiah, Stormy and Emma Dow of Malakoff, Texas; great-grandkids, Brent, Scarlett, Abbie Dow of Ukiah, California; and numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
