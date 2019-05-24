Ralph Douglas Bacon, a minister of Christ and a resident of Roseburg, OR, passed away at the age of 88 on May 11, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1931 in Los Angeles, California to Ralph and Rose Bacon. Ralph went to school at Compton Junior High before the family moved to Oklahoma, but due to graduation requirements being different, he never got a high school diploma.
Ralph went to work on RV's and at a Firestone tire store, but in 1968, felt the call to be in the ministry. It was 1975 when on a Greyhound bus, he met Phyllis Gurney. She was leaving Myrtle Point and he was traveling to Eastern Oregon. Phyllis was a minister's daughter and had two young children; they became a family. Ralph loved her son Douglas and his passing at age 15 affected him for the rest of his. As a family they lived in Glendale for nine years and for one year in Bandon, but the majority of their life together was in Roseburg. Ralph spent most days reading the Bible and praying. Together they would go on trips to Bandon to watch the waves.
He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis; children, Lori, Kathy, her son Chad; and grandson, Nicholas; and Kim and her daughter Sara. He will be laid to rest near his mother at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Oakland, Oregon.
Celebration of Life services will be held at the Riddle Baptist Church on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors.
