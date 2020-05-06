Ramona Lynn Jankowski, age 52, died in the loving arms of her sons Ethan and Isaac Jankowski on April 24, 2020. She died in her home in rural Roseburg, Oregon due to complications associated with cancer treatment.
Ramona was born with her twin sister Naomi in Lompoc, California on July 22, 1967 to Wilfred and Nancy Jankowski. She lived in Mission Hills, California until 1972, when her family bought a farm in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota. Ramona graduated high school in Parkers Prairie and then joined the Army in 1985. In 1988, Ramona was honorably discharged from the Army. Ramona was very proud to be a Female Army Veteran.
Upon her discharge from the service, Ramona attended school to become a Registered Nurse. Ramona worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 years. She worked at the Roseburg Veterans Administration Medical Center for 17 years. Her passion was nursing especially for her veterans. She knew nursing, that’s for sure and she had such a loving and caring nature – very patient and kind. Ramona was deeply loved by her co-workers. They were her friends. They miss her and fondly remember her smile, her quick sense of humor, and her unique laugh. They say, “She never was afraid to tell you exactly how things are,” and, “She was super calm no matter how intense things were.”
Ramona never married. She was a strong, independent woman, full of integrity, able to take care of herself and her business, good with a wrench, and a good farmer. She was passionate about raising alpacas. Shearing, grading, and working with alpaca fleece was something she enjoyed. Ramona liked to hunt and was very successful due in part to being a sharp shooter in the Army. Ramona loved doing yard work. She loved mowing the steep slopes of her yard and working on her flowers and plants.
Due to the pandemic, a private viewing of Ramona was held for the family at Pearson’s Funeral Home on April 27, 2020. Interment will take place in the future at a date yet to be determined at Pioneer Cemetery in Terrebonne, Oregon.
Ramona was preceded in death by her father Wilfred Jankowski. She was the loving and devoted mother of Ethan Jankowski and Isaac Jankowski who survive her. She is also survived by her mother Nancy Jankowski-Eli and three siblings; her older brother Marcus Jankowski, her twin sister Naomi Jankowski-Lambert, and younger brother Raphael Jankowski.
Ramona will be deeply missed by her friends and family. We will never forget her pretty smile, her laugh, and her love. We will always remember Ramona and cherish her in our hearts.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
