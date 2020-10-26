Randall J. Cross, Sr., age 65, went to his prepared for him by the Lord on October 23, 2020. Randy was a devout Christian man, which led him to be a great husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Randy’s passions were being in the outdoors and sports. He loved to fish, hunt, go to his grandchildren’s sporting events, ride his motorcycle, and golf. His family was always his priority and satisfaction. Randy was a hero, fighter, and the strongest man we know and love. He had a heart of gold; he loved to help others when needed. He will be missed by many, but it was never a goodbye, it was until we meet again. Ride the streets of Gold!
Randy is survived by his wife Nancy; two sons, Randall Jr. and Brian and wife Mindy; grandchildren, Jacob, Elizabeth, Tannah, Cameron, Austin; great-granddaughter, Nova; his mother Lucille; sister, Sandi; and brother, Lyle. He will be met in Heaven by his father Richard, sister, Norma, Aunt Doris, and more! God Bless and Rest In Peace! We love you Forever and Always!
A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Taylors Family Chapel.
Services are pending.
