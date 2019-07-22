Randall (Randy) Ray Taplin, age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Compton Taplin; mother, Caroline Pitcher of Wautoma WI; brother, Ronald Taplin of Milwaukee, WI; daughters, Tammi Jugert of Tucson, AZ, and Angie Slade of Delaware, AR.
Randy served in the Army including a tour in Vietnam between 1970 1971. After Randy was discharged from the Army, he began his life adventure working as a diesel mechanic, pest (bug) exterminator, fisherman, plumber and electrician across the southern states of New Mexico, Arizona, California and ending his travels in Las Vegas, NV, where he met JoAnn at a local Lowes (if you want the whole story I will tell you personally). He was a talented storyteller and would keep you laughing when he spoke of his adventures.
Randy followed JoAnn to Roseburg in 2010, and the wedding was held in the auditorium on the VA campus on August 15, 2015. During their four-year marriage, Randy and JoAnn had some awesome adventures which included a fast car and several fantastic fishing trips with their newfound veteran friends.
Randy enjoyed a buffet dinner on Saturday evening at the local casino and by Sunday morning he had become very ill and passed away early Monday morning. His Oregon family knows that he is now walking his dog Rex in Heaven, waiting for us to join him so we can all go fishing again.
Military Honors will be conducted on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the communal at the National Cemetery Annex on the Roseburg VA campus. Immediately following the service there will be a celebration of life in the Auditorium located in building 16. Everyone is invited to attend and share their stories about Randy. Light refreshments will be available.
