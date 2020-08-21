Randy D. Mahan of Riddle, OR, died of unforeseen health issues August 1, 2020, he was 60 years old. Randy was born November 24, 1959 in Crescent City, California to Roger and Lucille Mahan. Randy had multiple careers from mechanics to driving truck. Randy enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, football, working his ranch, and spending time with his friends and family. For the people who got to know him, he was rough around the edges but would give you the shirt off his back to help you.
Randy is survived by his brothers Richard Hitchman and Roger Mahan; his sisters Sheila Harrison, Kim Hitchman, Rowena Jones, Kathy Mahan, Rita Mahan, Dorianne Mahan, and Therisa Prescott; his children Randy Mahan Jr., Joshua Mahan, Benjamin Mahan; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his brothers Ricky, Ronnie, and his sister, Teresa Mahan.
August 29th, 2020, a celebration of life will take place.
