Born November 16, 1954
Passed June 23, 2019
Randy was an amazing man. He enjoyed his family the most, alongside his dogs. He was the ultimate Oregon Duck fan and an enthusiast to all things related to Hot Rods.
He is survived by his wife Lisa; daughter, Brittnee; daughter, Lacee; and son-in-law, Jamohl: three beautiful grandchildren, which he loved dearly, Jaycee, Kruz and Zoey.
We will be holding a Celebration of Life potluck on August 24, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. The location will be at Sunshine Park Pavilion. We will all be wearing our favorite duck gear in Celebration of Randy.
