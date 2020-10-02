Ray ‘Kip’ Leroy Cripps, age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home in Glide, Oregon. He and his devoted 14-year-old pup, Sadie, took their last breaths together in an unanticipated yet beautiful and one of a kind moment.
Ray was born on June 18, 1935 in Glendale, Oregon and attended schools in Riddle, Oregon. He served in the US Navy and was a Korean War veteran who served overseas from 1952 – 1956. In 1959, he met Juanita “Jimmie” Ledford, and they were married for 40 years before her passing in May 2008. Their life together was full of love and joy. Ray was a devoted husband, father and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, long drive in the woods, watching sports and sharing life stories and laughter with friends and loved ones.
Ray worked as a heavy equipment operator for Roseburg Forest Products for 35 years. After he retired in 1998, he enjoyed deep sea fishing on his boat the “Char-Millee”.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita “Jimmie” Cripps; father, Ray J. Cripps; mother, Mabel Hart; son, Ray L. Cripps; and brothers Gary Cripps and Gale Cripps. He is survived by his daughter Tonya Starr (Darren Conklin); granddaughter, Sydney Fucciolo; daughter, Vikki Bell; brothers, Dale Pospisil (Jo), Joe Pospisil (Debbie); sister, Debbie Carnes (Wayne); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Riddle Community Park which is located behind the Riddle Library, 637 1st Street in Riddle, Oregon. Please come and share your memories of Ray. It is recommended that a chair be brought as seating may be limited.
