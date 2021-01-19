Raymon Louis Pekas passed away at the age of 80 on January 11, 2021. He was born on November 18, 1940 in Mott, North Dakota to Louis and Ella (Vavruska) Pekas.
Ray was a proud veteran of the US Army. Ray was a loving father and grandfather. He worked for many years as a logger retiring from Dean and Briggs Logging. He could often be found playing the lotto or fishing but loved his grandkids, they loved him also calling him 'Papa'.
Ray was preceded in death by his three siblings, Lorene Ebert, Doris Weickum and Lawrence Pekas; and his loving wife Dorothy Faye Pekas. He is survived by his two children Robert Louis Pekas of Edmond, Oklahoma and Christina Frances Pekas of Roseburg; his two grandchildren, Raymon Edward Rackley and Shelbi Marie Pekas. Ray also is survived by three siblings, Verlin J. Pekas, Luella Anderson and Adeline Imhoff.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
