Raymond Aurther DeWitt passed away in his home on October 11, 2019, with his loving girlfriend and his son by his side. He was born July 20, 1950. He was 69 years old.
Raymond worked for Roseburg Forest Products for 38 years. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and co-workers alike.
Raymond will have a service for a celebration of life at a later date, so family and friends can come join us. It will be announced soon.
