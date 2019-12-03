Raymond Dennis Funk, age 54, of Sutherlin, OR, died Monday, November 25, 2019, from injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident due to a sudden medical issue.
Raymond was born July 5, 1965, in Seattle, WA to Thomas and Ruby Funk. Ray loved growing up in the small community of Custer, WA, where he enjoyed a host of never-ending outdoor activities. In high school, Ray excelled in math and science. He also became involved in FFA and worked for a local dairy farm. Upon graduation from high school, Ray was awarded scholarships to several different colleges, as well as an opportunity to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. However, Ray chose to attend the University of Washington where he earned an advanced degree in engineering.
Ray worked all over the world for the government and for various contractors in the private sector where he worked on diverse projects in the field of energy. Ray was a well-liked and highly respected leader in the industries of oil, gas, and nuclear energy.
During one of Ray’s many traveling experiences around the world, Ray met Shelly Barnett. Ray and Shelly fell in love and were married in Costa Rica on February 26, 2006. In 2011, Ray and Shelly decided to semi-retire. They moved from Alaska to settle in Shelly’s hometown area in Douglas County. They couple soon became involved in the city of Oakland as business owners, starting The Funky Boutique, a shop which sold vintage clothing and fashionable apparel, along with unique antiques. Their next major project was renovating one of Oakland’s historic original barn warehouses. With much hard work and dedication, they turned the century old barn into The Speakeasy, a fun venue for local events. Ray and Shelly had recently purchased the historic Thomas Hotel in Oakland, where Ray was set to use his building and engineering skills to bring the structure back to its former glory. Ray fondly referred to the hotel as “an archeological dig”. Ray served as the current President of the Oakland Economic Development group. The OED, under the direction of Ray and other committee members, just completed the successful 14th Annual Sip and Stroll even in Oakland. Ray was also involved in other community and professional groups and was always interested in historic preservation and business growth for Douglas County.
Ray could often times be found on the sidelines at Oakland High School sporting events, supporting various Oaker players. Ray enjoyed working with his hands and always had a project or two in the works. He had a passion for old vehicles, collected military memorabilia, enjoyed hunting, and liked to travel in the U.S. as well as internationally. An avid reader, Ray never stopped learning. He always enjoyed a new challenge.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Shelly; his parents, Thomas and Ruby Funk of Bellingham, WA; his sister, Tamara of Bellingham, WA; his brother, Robert (Stephanie) of San Francisco; three step-children, Angela Weatherford (James) of Rogue River, OR, Justin (Cathryn) Shoptaw, Austin (Cindy) Shoptaw; and a step-granddaughter, Grace Shoptaw, all of Roseburg. Ray was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Ruby Carnie, and paternal grandfather, Ralph Funk.
Private family cremation services will be held. Ray’s many friends and family members are invited to attend a celebration of Ray’s life on Saturday, December 7th, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 127 NE 1st Street, Oakland. Please come with stories and remembrances to share as we honor a man who touched so many with his enthusiasm for life and his community.
Ray loved desserts. Please feel free to bring a dessert to share at the dessert buffet. Coffee will be provided. Ray also loved the color white. If you would like, please wear the color white. If ordering flowers, consider making them white. Dress warmly.
