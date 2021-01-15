Raymond Earl Guthrie, age 87, passed into Heaven December 29, 2020 knowing he was loved; surrounded by his three sons and family.
Ray was born March 26, 1933 in Walden, CO, to William and Hazel (Foree) Guthrie. He joined the Navy at 17 years of age in 1950 and served in the Korean War as a Corman on a Navy Minesweeper.
After leaving the Navy and returning to Roseburg, he met Alice Blood and they were married June 25, 1955 in Roseburg, OR. That fall they moved to Ashland, OR, where Ray attended ‘Southern Oregon Normal’; and obtained his teaching degree. Their sons, Byron and Brody, were born while attending college. Upon obtaining his degree Ray worked at Canyonville School District and enjoyed a career there for over 32 years. A third son, Barton was born shortly after moving to Canyonville. Ray enjoyed his teaching career and the kids he taught throughout the years. He was fondly known as ‘Mr. Guthrie’, and he wielded an active paddle which became a bit of a rite of passage through the years.
Ray and Alice loved their boys and devoted themselves to them. If there was a sporting event or a school activity going on which involved South Umpqua during the 70s, you better believe that gold Ford Torino was parked nearby, and the Guthrie’s were right in the middle. Cheering the boys on, helping keeps stats, or organizing a rally. They even adopted a fourth son, Reese (Robbie) to raise and mentor.
When the boys married and the grandkids came along it started all over. Ray and Alice were superstars for ALL their kids. And their kids knew they could count on ‘Dad and Mom’ or ‘Grandpa and Grandma’ to always be in the crowd.
Ray was a member of the Myrtle Creek Elks Club. He served as Exalted Ruler and enjoyed his friendships he made there throughout the years.
Another love of Ray’s was teaching people a healthy lifestyle. His healthy lifestyle included: Shaklee Food Supplement’s, Cheyenne Pepper, Colloidal Silver and Rife Machines. Many people can attest that if he got you cornered you came away a bit more knowledgeable about one of those subjects.
Ray is survived by his three sons, Byron, Brody (Bobbie) and Bart (Mary); sister, Lily O’Shell; brothers, Gabe (Lavene) and Steve (Clarise); sister-in-law, Verna Cotton (Charles); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ray is proceeded in death by his wife Alice; son, Reese; daughter-in-law, Karla; grandson, Brandon; great-granddaughter, Bailey; parents, William and Hazel; sister, Melba; brother, Bill; and sisters-in-law, Carmen, Janie.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.