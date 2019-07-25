Raymond was born August 1, 1939 to parents Annamae and Stanley Steinhoff in Myrtle Point, Oregon.
After finishing school, Dad joined the Army where he was stationed in Korea as an MP. After his tour with the Army, dad returned home where his first job was working in the local mill. In 1960, Dad married the love of his life, Wanda June Phillips. In this same year, he discovered his niche in life and went to work for Hailey and Hailey as a log truck Driver. Then in 1965, he moved his family to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, where he began his 43-year career as a log truck driver for Ireland Trucking. During that time, he trained many young men to be log truck drivers and many of them are still driving and following in his footsteps and training a new generation to be exceptional log truck drivers. Dad was a legacy to the industry and was loved by all. During his tenure as the #1 Log Truck Driver for Irelands, he became known as ‘Rapid Raymond’ or ‘Moses’. Moses, because he grew a beard as white as snow just so he could agitate one of the Ireland Brothers and our mom.
Dad is preceded in death by his parents Ann and Stan Steinhoff; his brothers Edward and Roy Steinhoff; and his wife of 53 years, Wanda. He is survived by his sister Beverly Clink of Eugene, Oregon; his four children and their spouses, Bobby and Nancy Steinhoff of Riddle, Oregon, Rhonda and Stan Wells of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Randy Steinhoff of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, and Ladeana and Derrick McClure of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; 14 grandchildren, Chris Steinhoff, Jeffrey Kelly, Daniel Kelly, Anthony Steinhoff, Timothy Blackman, Christopher Blackman, Alisa Wells, Elizabeth Wylie, Ryan Wells, Kyle Wells, Noah Steinhoff, Nathan Steinhoff, James Nelson, Kristin Nelson; and 26 great-grandchildren; and his lifelong friend, Douglas Weist.
Dad enjoyed picking agates up off the beach at Bandon, going to all the different casinos in Oregon, and long road trips. His favorite thing was having the great-grandkids around so he could spoil them.
There will be a Celebration of Life for dad on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Millsite Park. Please come join the family and bring a favorite story to share and a favorite dish. Thank you, the Steinhoff Family.
