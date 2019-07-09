Raymond L. Martin, aged 86, passed away July 2, 2019, in Roseburg, Oregon from complications of dementia.
Ray was born to Lester and Anna (Ward) Martin on January 7, 1933 in Montclair, New Jersey, where he attended school before enlisting in the US Navy. He served from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War.
While stationed near San Diego, California, he met and married Diane Parrott on September 5, 1953 in National City, California.
Upon leaving the Navy, Ray joined the ranks of the LAPD. After serving as a police officer for three years, Ray entered his dream career as a fireman in Los Angeles.
Ray and Diane built a vacation cabin in Green Valley Lake, where they moved in 1970, and for 10 years they owned and operated a mom and pop hardware store called Fox Lumber while Ray continued to commute to LA.
Ray remained with the LAFD for 24 years, and retired with the rank of captain in 1982. The Martins then moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where they bought a 5-acre ranch seeking a more provincial lifestyle. In 1994, the Martins sold the farm and settled in a house in the Hucrest neighborhood of Roseburg.
Ray always enjoyed traveling with his family, hunting (though he mostly just enjoyed the camping part), skiing, boating, playing poker with old friends, and babysitting his many grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Anna; sisters, Anna Mae Zeller and Joan Alexander; his grandson Eric Porges; and son-in-law, Matt Stookey.
Ray is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Roberta Martin; adopted son, Glen; grandson, Brad Porges and wife Allison, their children Corbin, Keaton, Xander, and Oliver; granddaughter, Samantha Buier and husband Jason and their daughter Flora; granddaughter, Brittney Woods, her husband Sky, and their daughters Harper and Remi.
No services are planned.
