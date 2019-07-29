May 4, 1922 – July 17, 2019
Ray Sims, age 97, passed away in his home in Roseburg, Oregon, on July 17, 2019. He was born on the family farm in Santa Clara, Oregon, on May 4, 1922, the son of Herbert A. and Josephine (Hurd) Sims. He was the fourth boy in a family of seven children. When Ray was 13, his family moved to Medford, Oregon. To earn spending money, he started working for Postal Telegraph at 11 cents per hour, delivering both a morning and evening newspaper and helping his dad in the family bicycle shop. His big break came when he was hired by Trowbridge and Flynn Electric Company as a stock and delivery boy. This introduced him to electrical contracting which was to become his life’s work.
After graduating from Medford Senior High School, Ray began studies at Oregon State University in 1941. He married Shirley Jeanne Lawrence, in Medford, Oregon, on September 13, 1942. Ray often said that the most important thing that happened in his lifetime was when Shirley said yes. Together they raised a family of four children. For many years summer weekends and family vacations were spent boating, water skiing and fishing at Loon Lake. Ray and Shirley later enjoyed opportunities to travel abroad and explore small towns while tracing their family histories. They celebrated almost 70 married years together before Shirley passed in 2012.
During World War II, Ray served in the US Navy and obtained the rate of Chief Electronic Technician. During this time, he attended the US Naval Electronic School and Texas A & M University. He taught the electronics of radio and fire control radar and authored a book on high frequency antennas, wave guides, frequency generators and receivers.
Ray was founder and President of Sims Electric, Inc. in Roseburg and Medford. His other business endeavors included I-5 Construction, Inc., IESCO Mfg. Inc., Roseburg Electric Wholesale, Inc., Industrial Electric Service Co. of Oregon, Medford Electric Wholesale, Sims Data Systems, Inc., Self Service Supply, Marshfield Electric Co. and Electric Corner Partnership.
Ray was active in the Roseburg Chamber of Commerce and was awarded its First Citizen Award in 1976. His community service work included the Central Douglas United Way, the Community Cancer Treatment Center and the Douglas Community Hospital Foundation. He was a member of the Roseburg Kiwanis Club, the Masonic Laurel Lodge #13, and the Scottish Rite, Hillah Temple of the Shrine. In 1982, he received the Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award.
In 1995, Ray wrote his first book “Santa Clara and its High School Reunions”. “Loon Lake and Ash Valley Revisited” was his next project. In 2010, “Electrified Men”, a 100-year history of the electrical industry in Southwestern Oregon was published. Over the years Ray wrote 14 books about Southwestern Oregon and family histories.
Ray is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, his parents, three brothers and two sisters. Ray is survived by his fiancée, Doris Heyman, his brother Bill Sims of Roseburg and his children, Donnea Sims, Gary Sims (Debra), Marcia Sims, and David Sims (Meddie). He was devoted to his extended family which included 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends with whom he corresponded on his extensive genealogical studies. Ray was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Roseburg and Wilbur. In 2002, he wrote “Methodist Spirit Lives”.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements by Wilson's Chapel of the Roses.
