Raymond “Ray” Cox, age 92, of Sutherlin, Oregon, left his earthly home on January 17, 2020, for a much better place prepared for him by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As requested by Ray, there will only be a family burial service. Ray will be laid to rest between his two beloved Christian wives in the Fair Oaks Cemetery east of Sutherlin, Oregon. Taylor’s Family Mortuary, Winston, Oregon, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Ray was born to Rolan Ray and Elizabeth (Fout) Cox on April 26, 1927, at home, in a very small farmhouse near the small town of Gans (Sequoyah County), Oklahoma.
He was the only son of poor sharecropper/farm laborer parents. Ray had many very vivid memories of the “Great Depression”, the “Dust Bowl”, floods, droughts, tornadoes, insect plagues, and “those old cotton fields back home.” He was very proud to be an “Okie”. He was a very loyal to his home state and a lifetime fan of the various Oklahoma athletic teams, especially the “Boomer Sooners”.
Ray was a World War II Veteran. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He was discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
After attending schools at Brushy Mountain and Gans in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma, he graduated as valedictorian from Retrop High School, which was a very good rural school in Southwestern Oklahoma, near Sentinel and Elk City. He was a graduate of Southwestern State College, Weatherford, Oklahoma, and Western State College, Gunnison, Colorado.
Ray considered himself to have been very fortunate and blessed of God to have had the opportunity to spend thirty-seven years of his life working with young people in his various positions as classroom teacher, athletic coach, administrator, and guidance counselor in public and private schools in Colorado and Oregon. He had many precious memories of his time with these young people.
Ray married Alma Jean Finch on June 8, 1951, in Fruita, Colorado. Ray and family moved to Canyonville, Oregon, in 1957. Following Jean’s death from major complications from long-term multiple sclerosis, he married Diana Lee King on May 22, 1987, in Yachats, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean; his second wife, Diana; his parents; a son, David; and a sister, Reba Sue Killian.
Ray is survived by a son, Kenneth Cox, and wife, Anita, of Sutherlin, Oregon; a daughter, Carla Duering, and husband, Brent, of Gleneden Beach, Oregon; a sister, Helene Saunders, of Carson, California; four grandchildren: Scott Cox, Jennifer Cox, Justin Duering, and Leah Cornwell; four great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Ray accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior on August 13, 1950, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He later attended the Assembly of God Church in Sutherlin, Oregon.
During his life, Ray was very much involved with many of our local, county, and state government agencies and officials. He was a member of a variety of both public and private boards and committees. He was very actively involved with various citizens’ organizations for constitutional government, and the preservation of our God given rights.
Unlike most people, Ray did not hesitate to personally and publicly question and challenge the actions of our government officials and agencies at all positions and levels of our government. He strongly believed that “the public’s business should be public,” and that the general public, especially Christians, has a God given responsibility to actively participate in government operations and decision making. Ray’s active involvement in government as a very strict constitutionalist and a “representative of the people,” and not as a “back scratching me-tooer” of the establishment resulted in his gaining many friends and a few enemies.
Ray had a strong and everlasting love for his family, relatives, and friends. Times spent with them on the beautiful Oregon Coast, especially at the quaint, little town of Yachats, along with traveling, camping, visiting scenic and historical places, and visiting friends and relatives throughout a large portion of the wonderful United States, were some of the most enjoyable and memorable times of his life.
In lieu of flowers, Ray prefers that any memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity or Christian Missionary Work.
