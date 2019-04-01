Raynor Lee Clack Sr. passed away at his home on March 19, 2019, at the age of 87.
He was born on July 23, 1931, to James and Inde (Liebengood) Clack. He was raised on North Myrtle with two brothers, Calvin and Ronald and one sister, Wanda Baker. Another brother, William, died in childhood.
He met Marian Eickhoff in high school and they married in 1950. They started a family resulting in three sons, Raynor Jr., William (deceased), Allan, and a daughter, Debbie.
After more than 35 years driving log trucks, Raynor retired from Ireland Logging. In retirement he continued working around the ranch, delivered truck tool boxes, and spent time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years; sons, Raynor L. Clack Jr. (Ann) and Allan Clack; daughter, Debbie Warner (Jim); five grandchildren, James Clack (Ahtia), Angela Stone (Travis), Leah Zagel (Adam), Kevin Warner, and Michael Warner; seven great-grandchildren, Breauna, Audrey, Jimmy, Zander, Lilly, Braelyn, and Jenna.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Myrtle Creek Grange Hall on April 13th, 2019, at 2 p.m.
