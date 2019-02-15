Reese Williams

It is with great sadness the family of Reese Morgan Williams announces his passing with his wife Bonnie at his bedside, on February 10, 2019, at the age of 85.
Reese will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Bonnie; his children, David (Shelly) Williams, Grand Junction, CO, Leslie (Anthony) Bonelli, Lincoln, NE, Alan (Pam) Williams, Rapid City, SD, Kristopher (Joey) Williams, Lincoln, NE; stepchildren, Michelle Baker, Red Bluff, CA, and Michael Cooper, Weaverville, CA. Reese will also be fondly remembered by his fourteen grandchildren, Lisa, Julie, Joseph, Andrea, Andrew, Heath, Melanie, Megan, Kelli, Bradley, Todd, Kari, Alyssa and Miya; and his twelve great-grandchildren. Reese was predeceased in death by his parents, Morgan and K. Jane (Louison) Williams; sister, Laurel Cooley; and stepbrother, Max.
A native of Philip, SD, Reese grew up on a ranch north of Philip in the Hilland community. He joined the Army, married Ann Velder, and returned to the family ranch where they raised their four children. Reese also owned and operated several businesses in South Dakota. In later years, he moved to Phoenix, AZ where he met and married his wife Bonnie, who he spent the next 30 years sharing his life with. Together they enjoyed traveling to their vacation home in Mexico, especially activities like scuba diving and fishing. In retirement, they owned and operated the Frog Hollow Blueberry Farm off of Highway 101 in Langlois, OR, as well as Umpqua Sweets & Treats in Roseburg, OR.
The celebration of Reese’s life will be held in a private ceremony in South Dakota later this summer. Condolences can be mailed to his wife Bonnie at PO Box 756, Glide, OR 97443.
