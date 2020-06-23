ROSEBURG – Rena Jean Gomes, 91, after an extended period of illness, died on June 16, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Central Point, Oregon. She was born March 21, 1929, in Hatch, New Mexico, daughter of Reverend Vernon Vessie Echols and Armilda Eleanora Echols.
Rena was the baby in a large family and has been preceded by Claudia Bell Rogers, Sidney Lee Echols, Charlie B. Echols, Viola May Mayhofen, Janie Ruth Flynn, and Robert Raymond Echols.
Rena moved from Hatch, NM, to Fresno, California, where she attended school. She then moved to San Diego, California, where she met the love-of-her-life and married James Melvin Darley. After 53 wonderful years, he died in 2001. Rena and Mel raised two daughters Patricia Jean and Linda Maureen. After they retired, Rena and Mel moved back to her roots in Carlsbad, New Mexico, where they lived for 14-years before moving to Roseburg, Oregon.
Rena’s passions included freshwater and saltwater fishing, golf, family activities, entertaining, and caring for others. Everywhere she lived, she served as Youth Leader and Sunday School teacher at her local Assemblies of God Church.
She is survived by her husband Elmer William Gomes of Roseburg, Oregon.
She is survived by her daughters Patricia Jean Killion and Linda Maureen Manser; grandchildren Kimberly Lynn Walker, Lonnie Wayne Killion, Steven Todd Harmon, Gina René Harvey, and Matthew James Manser; great-grandchildren Jamie Lynn White, Hunter David Harmon, Hannah Christine Harmon, Olivia René Harvey, Gunner William Harvey, Jason Matthew Manser and Sara Natalia Manser; and her great-great-grandchildren Jade Darley Smith, Faith Lynn Smith, April Jené Smith, Kelsey Jordan Adams, Melody Quinn Beauchamp, and Stevie Marie White. She will be extremely missed by these family members, their husbands and wives, and her 24 nieces and nephews she loved and treasured.
Rena will be laid to rest at the Roseburg National Cemetery, 1770 West Harvard Boulevard, Roseburg, Oregon 97470. Planning is in progress for a Celebration of Life in the near future.
