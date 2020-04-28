Rueben Wilhelm Olson passed away April 12, 2020 in Pasco, Washington, at the age of 63.
Rueben was born in Canyonville, Oregon on September 14, 1956 to Norman and Eleanor Olson, the fifth of six children.
Rueben attended South Umpqua High School. He worked in construction with our father and brother for many years. The majority of the years were spent building our brother’s hotels in Kennewick and Pasco, Washington. He and our brother also built his home along Canyon Creek where he happily resided. Rueben lived across the creek from two of his sisters, and near all of his closest friends. Everyone loved Rueben for his heart of gold and the ability to make you laugh.
From the time he was young, he loved fishing and boating. He spent a large amount of time at the family's cabin located at Diamond Lake. If he wasn't at the cabin during his free time you would find him on a trip to the Oregon coast, just to take a drive or fish with friends.
Rueben is survived by four sisters and one brother: Sharon and Fred Grunst of Richland, WA, Robert and Candy Olson of Kennewick, WA, Diane and Dan Davidson of Canyonville, OR, Colleen and Bob Deaton of Canyonville, OR, and Elaine and Roger Wallace of Beaverton, OR. He Leaves nine nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great niece. He will forever be the favorite uncle to all of them. Rueben also leaves his best friends Brad Hardekopf and Larry McClendon.
A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
