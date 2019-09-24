Reverend Charles Dean Snyder went home to be with his Savior and Lord on September 20, 2019, while in the River House hospice facility at the VA after receiving tender, loving care from the amazing hospice staff.
Charles leaves a legacy of love with his wife of 61 years, Linda; five children (and spouses), Rick (Debbie), Tim (Linda), Kenny (Tricia), Julie (Steve) and Jerry (Bethany); eighteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Born in Norton, Kansas on July 19, 1936, Charles grew up most of his life in the Salem, Oregon area. After graduating from Central High School in Independence, Oregon, Charles joined the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in France. In 1958, he met Linda, who invited him to go to a youth camp where Charles gave his life to Christ. They were married on September 14th of that year. Later he felt a call to ministry that eventually led him and Linda to attend Bethany Bible College in Santa Cruz, California. They accepted their first pastorate in Butte Falls, Oregon in 1963. They also pastored in Depoe Bay, Seaside, Burns, and Toledo before arriving in Roseburg, where Charles was the senior pastor at Roseburg Assembly of God Church (later Faith Tabernacle) for 27 years. After retiring, Charles and Linda joined the staff of Winston Assembly of God where they were honored to serve for several years as associate pastors. After a diagnosis of Parkinson’s, Charles fought his final battle like a true soldier through the last decade of his life. His beloved Linda stood by his side the entire time as his faithful caregiver.
Charles was an ordained minister for over fifty years, but he would say that no accolades or awards compare to the grace and mercy he received as a child of his Father in Heaven. His life was truly a life well lived. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:6-7
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, 518 NE Nash St. in Roseburg, Oregon. Private interment at the Roseburg VA Cemetery.
