August 8, 1969 - May 15, 2019
Rev. Lance Peeler, 49, of Astoria, OR, passed away May 15, 2019, surrounded by loving family and family friend following a long battle with cancer. He was born to Vern and Patsy Peeler of Roseburg on August 8, 1969. Lance grew up in Roseburg, attending Melrose Elementary, where he always looked forward to the traditional spring marble games, Middle School at Freemont Jr High and then graduated from Roseburg High School, June 1987. Lance loved music playing saxophone for the Roseburg Marching Band, as well as the school concert and jazz ensembles. He also played with several of his best friends, creating the LTD Blues band. Following high school Lance was accepted to Willamette University in Salem where he played with the University Jazz band and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree with honors in his Psychology program.
Lance had strong English and Irish ancestry rooted in the Anglican faith. His 4th great-grandfather was an Anglican priest and generations to follow who immigrated to the United States were dedicated Episcopalians. Even as a youth, some saw an inner spirituality in Lance. He humbly never saw this in himself. Lance’s home parish was St. Georges Episcopal Church in Roseburg where he was baptized as an infant, attended Sunday school, was an acolyte, confirmed as a teenager and was an enthusiastic participant in the youth group through his high school years. He loved playing the guitar for youth events. Over the course of several years Lance was both an attendee and camp counselor at Triangle Lake summer camp. Following his graduation from Willamette University he began working in the Episcopal Church at St. John’s Milwaukie as a Youth Leader which is also where he met his wife. Lance later attended the Seminary of the Southwest in Austin, Texas where he received his Master of Divinity. He was ordained Priest April 14, 2009. He then served as the Assistant Rector in Corvallis at The Church of the Good Samaritan where he was ordained as well as chaplain at Good Samaritan Hospital before being called to serve as Rector at Grace Episcopal Church for the last 6 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vern D. Peeler. Lance is survived by his wife of 19 years, Stacie, and their minor children, Grace and Jacob of Astoria. He also leaves his mother Patsy Peeler; and sister Pamela VanOrman of Roseburg; Aunt Donna Hall and her husband, Doyle of Sutherlin; Uncle Roy Peeler and his wife, Kathy of Salem; cousins Debra, Jessie and Josie Kelly of Springfield; niece Dawn Hensley; his in-laws, and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held on June 15th, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1555 Franklyn Ave, Astoria, Oregon 97103. Donations in Lance’s memory can be made to a memorial fund set up by the church in his name. Please indicate Lance Peeler Memorial Fund on any donations.
