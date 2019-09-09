Loving father, husband, son and brother passed unexpectedly while doing what he loved most, spending time with friends and fishing.
Rex is survived by his mother, Joy Price; wife, Clara Price; children, Riley Price, Brittany Price, Carly Ingram; and brother, Craig Price. Rex was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Sharon Price in 1997.
Rex was born in Fort Scott, KS, to Robert and Joy Price. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1977 and attended U of O, where he earned his degree in Architecture. Rex worked in Southern California and in the Seattle area, before returning home to Roseburg to start his own business, Rex Price Architecture. Rex was an accomplished artist and often used his skills in his work as well as his personal life. He was a loving, generous individual who loved his friends, family and was passionate about living life to its fullest. Rex was a follower of Christ and it was evident in everything he did from; his love of nature to his interaction with those around him.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14th, 2019, at Umpqua Community College Terrace. All friends and family are welcome to attend and celebrate Rex's life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.