Rhoda Carolyn Jones passed away on September 15, 2020 in Roseburg, Oregon, at the age of 88.
Rhoda is survived by her children: Becky (Dave) Lane, Roseburg, Mark (Paula) Jones, Riddle, Michael Jones, Riddle, Erlah (Allan) Burdic, Canyonville, Jennifer (Steve) Norris, Days Creek; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.
Rhoda was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and sons Jeffrey and Jimmy.
Rhoda was born on February 6, 1932 to George and Lois Dent, in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Rhoda was very active, she loved Bowling in her leagues and Match Club, Bingo at the Elks Club and Bunco with all of her Bunco buddies.
Rhoda will be greatly missed by all her family and her friends.
A Celebration of Life to honor Rhoda will be held sometime in the future.
