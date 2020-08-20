It is with great sadness that we announce that Rhonda Dunlap, our dear wife, mother, sister and nana has gone to be with our Lord and Savior in Heaven on Thursday, August 13th, 2020, at the age of 66. Rhonda will be sadly missed and will be remembered by her passion for her family, all the grandkid’s sports, and of course her beloved Oregon Ducks. In her downtime, she enjoyed playing bingo with friends and vacationing with her family under the warm sun.
Rhonda was born in Puyallup, Washington on January 23, 1954 to Ray and Inez Coyne and she had two younger siblings, Dan and Teri. After graduating from high school in 1972, Rhonda moved to Yreka where she met the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) and got married in 1975. Both Rhonda and Jerry always enjoyed the outdoors and would frequently go camping and backpacking as newlyweds. They spent about five years in Yreka, before moving to Roseburg, OR, where Jerry worked for PP&L for 39 years. Rhonda was ecstatic to be moving closer to her family that still resided in Buckley, Washington. Rhonda spent those early years being a stay at home mom for her kids (Kim and Ryan) before beginning her career in banking and later retired in 2016 after 20 years as an optician at Weston Eye Center; where she formed many friendships.
Rhonda will be lovingly remembered by her husband Jerry of almost 45 years; children, Kim and Ryan (wife Tonya); grandchildren, Kyndall, Dane, Tatum, Jaxson, Titus, Teagen and numerous other family members and friends. Rhonda was an extraordinary selfless person, who loved and cared for everyone. When her mother Inez was fighting cancer, Rhonda would drive 10+ hrs. every other weekend for four years to be by her side until the very end. Her mother truly was her best friend, but she would do the same for any of her family. Her love for Jesus and His word beamed from Rhonda each and every day. Her smile and love for everyone will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society in honor of her mother Inez Coyne.
