Rocky’s Auto Repair
We are truly sad to announce the death of our friend and employee,
Rich Higgs, who passed away on Feb 27th, 2019.
Memorial on Friday March 15th at 4:00 p.m.
At Rocky’s Auto Repair 2535 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg.
Please join us in sharing good memories of Rich.
Drop in any time, refreshments provided.
