Rich went home to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, after running his race with faith and courage.
Rich graduated from Glide High School class of 1972, where he had a passion for running, track and football. He Joined the AF in 1974 until 1980. Where he proudly worked on the SR-71. Rich and wife, Cindy of 40 yrs. moved to N. Dakota in 1997, where he worked for Dakota Growers Pasta until moving back to Roseburg in 2016.
Rich loved spending time with family and teaching his grandkids about his faith and our Lord. Rich is survived by his wife Cindy; daughters, Angie and Brandy; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandkids; five brothers; and two sisters. He is preceded in death by his dad, Richard Lund Sr. and mom, Loie Lund.
Wilsons Chapel of the Roses is handling arrangements.
