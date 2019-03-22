Richard 'Dick' E. Harper

Dick passed away, March 15th, 2019, with his wife and daughters by his side in a Springfield hospital. He was born October 9th, 1946, in a Sacramento, California, to John Russell and Jessie Helen Harper.
Dick grew up in the Shingle Springs, California area and attended the Buck Eye school and graduated from Ponderosa High in Placerville, CA. He joined the Army and served in Vietnam 1964 1967.
Dick was married to his first wife, Elaine, in 1970s, to which a daughter, Traci Ann Harper, was born. They moved to Eugene, OR, where Dick hired on with Southern Pacific Railroad. He became a railroad locomotive engineer. He moved for a short time to Utah and back to Oregon, settling in Ashland, OR. In 1985, he married his wife Bobbie from Roseburg (introduced by mutual friends Doug and Carol Gohman). They lived in Ashland for 10 years, where they built a horse boarding establishment. His career moved them to Roseburg. Dick retired from the railroad in 2005, and they had a house built on the North Umpqua River in Winchester, OR.
Dick loved all animals especially his dogs and enjoyed sitting on the porch visiting with friends and family. Dick and Bobbie hosted many horse activities and dog parties with friends.
Dick was the youngest of nine children and loved his family with all his heart and would help any of them at any time. He befriended a young man who had just lost his father and was a railroad buff. Dick mentored and helped him as a father figure, a friendship bond grew between them.
In his younger years, Dick loved to party and family gatherings. The Harpers played many games when they got together lots of Razzle Dazzle and cribbage. As children, his mother always had a deck of cards for when most of the toys were broken.
Dick is survived by his wife Bobbie of Winchester, OR; daughter, Traci Herman of Dallas, OR; brother, George Harper of Nevada City, CA; sister-in-law, Maryanne Harper of Shingle Springs, CA; brother-in-law, Herman Hancock of Silver Springs, NV; David Downey of Kodiak, AK; stepdaughters, Delta Waters of Colorado, Keri Shoptaw of Winchester, OR, and Kelli McAllister of Redmond, OR; grandchildren, Alaina Herman of Sacramento, CA, and Brandon Herman of Dallas, OR; and 12 step-grandchildren. Also surviving him are numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends, Albert Goule, Bill Brothers, Bobby Wybrite, and many others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Caroline Hancock, Gloria Ridings and Laura Downy.; brothers, Ralph Harper, John Harper, Harry Harper and David Harper; and granddaughter, Kelsey.
A celebration of life will be held April 27th, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Winchester family residence. For more information call 541-673-5641.
